Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers April 21, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on April 21 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through April 21 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – April 21, 2021

Q1. Which of these teams has played in all the IPL seasons to date?

Ans - Royal Challengers Bangalore

Q2. Which team is being captained by the player shown in the picture?

Ans - Delhi Capitals

Q3. What is the maximum number of players allowed in an IPL squad this season?

Ans - 25

Q4. Who won the Orange Cap for scoring the maximum runs in IPL 2020?

Ans - KL Rahul

Q5. Who among these has taken 6 wickets in an innings in the IPL?

Ans - Adam Zampa

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: