Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers April 22, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – April 22, 2021

Q – 1) The captain of which of these IPL team is married to a Bollywood actress?

Answer : Royal Challengers Bangalore

Q – 2) This former Indian player is the current fielding coach of which IPL team?

Answer : Delhi Capitals

Q – 3) Delhi Capitals player Steve Smith previously played for which IPL team?

Answer : Rajasthan Royals

Q – 4) Who won the Purple Cap for taking the most wickets in IPL 2020?

Answer : Kagiso Rabada

Q – 5) Who was the first overseas player to captain the IPL team Delhi Daredevils?

Answer : James Hope

