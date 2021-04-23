Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers April 23, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on April 23 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through April 23 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – April 23, 2021

Q – 1) Which of these CSK players is a left handed batsman and a right handed bowler?

Answer : Suresh Raina

Q – 2) Identify this Rajasthan Royals player who has been ruled out of IPL 2021 due to injury.

Answer : Ben Stories

Q – 3) Who holds the Indian record of taking the most wickets in the IPL?

Answer : Amit Mishra

Q – 4) Which IPL team has lost the IPL Finals the most no. of times?

Answer : Chennai Super Kings

Q – 5) KL Rahul holds the Indian record for highest score of in IPL.

Answer : 132 Runs

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: