Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers April 26, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on April 26 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through April 26 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?
To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
- Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device
- Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app
- Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’
Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – April 26, 2021
Q – 1) Identify this former Sri Lankan cricketer who is currently the coach of Rajasthan Royals.
Answer : Kumar Sangakara
Q – 2) Which team won the IPL Tropy in the 2012 and 2014 seasons?
Answer : Kolkata Knight Riders
Answer : Delhi Capitals
Q – 4) Virat Kohli scored 4 centuries in which IPL season?
Answer is – 2016
5) Who of among these holds the record of best batting strike rate in IPL?
Answer is – Andre Russell
Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
- Participant must be at least 18 years of age
- Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account
- The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform
- The contest will run every day
- Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.
