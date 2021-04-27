Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers April 27, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on April 27 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through April 27 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – April 27, 2021

1) Which of these Teams have never been captained by an overseas player?

Answer is – Chennai Super Kings

2) Fast bowler, Prasidha Krisha,who recently made his debut, plays for which team?

Answer is – Kolkata Knight Riders

3) Who was the emerging player of the year in IPL 2009?

Answer is – Rohit Sharma

4) Which of these matches was the 1st match to have a super over in IPL 2021

Answer is – DC vs SRH

5) Who took 30 wickets to win a Purple cap in IPL 2020?

Answer is – Kagiso Rabada

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: