Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers April 28, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on April 28 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through April 28 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – April 28, 2021

Q – 1) In which of these continents was the 2009 IPL season organised?

Answer : Africa

Q – 2) Identify this former cricketer who is currently the director of the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Answer : Tom Moody

Q – 3) Glenn Maxwell has not played for which of these IPL teams?

Answer : Chennai Super Kings

Q – 4) The first ever Purple Cap winner in the IPL was from which country?

Answer : Pakistan

Q – 5) Who was the second batsman to score a century in IPL 2021?

Answer : Devdutt Padikkal

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: