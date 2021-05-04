Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers April 5, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on April 5 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through April 5 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – April 5, 2021

1) Which of these TV shows is based on the years before batman’s arrival?

Answer is – Gotham

2) Which movie was the official remake of the Hollywood movie ‘The Italian job’?

Answer is – Players

3) Who among these had a cameo in the Aamir Khan film PK?

Answer is – Ranbir Kapoor

4) ___ is the inspiration behind the character Buzz lightyear from the Toy story series

Answer is – Edwin Aldrin

5) Which of these South Indian Actress has received a national Award for best Actor?

Answer is – Dhanush

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: