Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers April 8, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on April 8 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through April 8 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – April 8, 2021

1) Which sport is the setting of the Akshay Kumar film Gold?

Ans : Hockey

2) What is the name of the autobiography of cricketer Chris Gayle?

Ans : Six Machine

3) In which sport did an Indian win the first individual bronze medal in Olympics?

Ans : Wrestling

4) In which city is the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee situated?

Ans : Lausanne

5) In which city did Karnam Malleswari win an Olympic bronze medal in weightlifting?

Ans : Sydney

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: