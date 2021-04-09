Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers April 9, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on April 9 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through April 9 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – April 9, 2021

Q – 1) Which team has renamed itself ahead of the IPL 2021 season?

Answer : KXIP

Q – 2) Delhi Capitals has named which cricketer as the captain for IPL 2021 after Shreyas lyer was ruled out due to injury?

Answer : Rishabh Pant

Q – 3) Which of these cities is not an IPL 2021 venue?

Answer : Ranchi

Q – 4) Which IPL team’s co-owner can be seen in the picture?

Answer : Sunrisers Hyderabad

Q – 5) Which Mumbai Indians player recently got married to sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan?

Answer : Jaspreet Bumrah

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: