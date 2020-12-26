Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers December 26, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Quick links:
Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on December 26 at 12:00 AM IST and will end on December 26 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest. Check out all Flipkart quiz answers below.
To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’
Question 1. When is Realme Watch S going on 1st Sale?
Answer: Dec 28, 12 PN
Question 2. With 2 hours of charging, how much battery life does Realme Watch S gives?
Answer: Up to 15-day battery
Question 3. Number of Sports mode in Realme Watch S?
Answer: 16
Question 4. How many watch faces are available on Realme Watch S?
Answer: 100+ Faces with OTA
Question 5. Realme Watch S features which of the following “smart controls”?
Answer: Both A and B
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
