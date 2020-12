Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers December 26, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on December 26 at 12:00 AM IST and will end on December 26 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest. Check out all Flipkart quiz answers below.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia answers – December 26, 2020

Question 1. When is Realme Watch S going on 1st Sale?

Answer: Dec 28, 12 PN

Question 2. With 2 hours of charging, how much battery life does Realme Watch S gives?

Answer: Up to 15-day battery

Question 3. Number of Sports mode in Realme Watch S?

Answer: 16

Question 4. How many watch faces are available on Realme Watch S?

Answer: 100+ Faces with OTA

Question 5. Realme Watch S features which of the following “smart controls”?

Answer: Both A and B

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.

Image credits: Flipkart app