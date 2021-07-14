Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers For July 14, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz today has published answers for July 14, 2021. Flipkart has introduced a wide variety of quiz sections allowing the users to grab exciting prizes. The general knowledge section of Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz instructs the user to answer all the questions correctly and win a chance to grab different rewards and benefits the user with exciting offers that can be used for shopping and extra credits. Users not only bag prizes but also improve their general knowledge. Why not try your luck and win amazing prizes and offer every day. Exciting offers, Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers, Super coins, and discount vouchers are awaiting.

Essentials for Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz

To participate in the daily quiz, One must fulfill the following criteria:

Participants must be at least 18 years of age or above

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day so try your luck daily to win prizes

Try and concur with the quiz daily

How to get started with the Daily quiz

Start playing with the following simple steps:

Download the Flipkart app using the google play store

Launch the Flipkart app

Click on menu > Flipkart game zone > click on Daily Trivia Quiz

Get started

The quiz takes place daily

Time For Daily Trivia Quiz Answers for July 14, 2021

Question 1) Famed for their fighting qualities, which countries do the Gurkhas hail from?

Answer: Nepal

Question 2) Which town is known as the abode of the Hindu god Venkateshwara, Lord of Seven Hills?

Answer: Tirupati

Question 3) Bought by CSK for $1.5 million, who was the most expensive buy in first-ever IPL auction?

Answer: M. S. Dhoni

Question 4) Which acid has been called the single most important industrial chemical?

Answer: Sulfuric acid

Question 5) Who was the first US President to be impeached in 1868?

Answer: Andrew Johnson

The questions are simple and interesting and lucky winners answering all the questions correctly will get a chance to win bonanza prizes, Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers Super Coins, and Discount vouchers. Hurry and concur with your Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Today. The first 50,000 participants will be eligible for the GK quiz price.