Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers For July 5th: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart has come up with its Daily Trivia quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you can win rewards or other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on July 5 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through July 5 at 11:59 PM IST.

How to play the Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps -

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers Today 5 July 2021

Q1) Skype is the portmanteau of Sky and P to P. What does P stand for?

Answer 1: Peer

Q 2) Which country has been the most successful men’s hockey team in the World Cup?

Answer 2: Pakistan

Q 3) Which of these is not a part of Germany’s Big Three automobile manufacturers?

Answer 3: Porsche

Q 4) Which American data storage company was established as Shugart Technology?

Answer 4: Seagate

Q 5) A 2018 Ajay Devgn movie on an IRS officer was loosely based on which official?

Answer 5: Sharda Prasad Pandey

Flipkart Daily Trivia requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements -

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.