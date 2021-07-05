Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers For July 5th: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Quick links:
Flipkart has come up with its Daily Trivia quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you can win rewards or other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on July 5 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through July 5 at 11:59 PM IST.
To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps -
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.
Answer 1: Peer
Answer 2: Pakistan
Answer 3: Porsche
Answer 4: Seagate
Answer 5: Sharda Prasad Pandey
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements -
Participant must be at least 18 years of age
Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account
The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform
The contest will run every day
Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.