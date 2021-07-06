Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers For July 6: Concur To Win Bonanza Prizes

Quick links:
Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz today has published answers for July 6, 2021. Flipkart has introduced a wide variety of quiz sections allowing the users to grab exciting prizes. The general knowledge section of Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz instructs the user to answer all the questions correctly and win a chance to grab different rewards and benefits the user with exciting offers that can be used for shopping and extra credits. Users not only bag prizes but also improve their general knowledge. Why not try your luck and win amazing prizes and offer every day. Exciting offers, Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers Super coins and discount vouchers are awaiting. The Flipkart Quiz started on July 6 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through July 6 at 11:59 PM IST.
ans: Omkara
2. Suneo, Gian and Shizuka feature in which of these animes?
ans: Doraemon
3. Who was awarded the first Dada Saheb Phalke Award in 1969?
ans: Devika Rani
4. Montague and Capulet are the last names of which fictional couple?
ans: Romeo and Juliet
5. Which Indian state’s film industry goes by the name of a fragrant, pious wood?
ans: Karnataka
The questions are simple and interesting and lucky winners answering all the questions correctly will get a chance to win bonanza prizes, Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers Super Coins and Discount vouchers. Hurry and concur with your Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Today. The first 50,000 participants will be eligible for the GK quiz price.