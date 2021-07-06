Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers For July 6: Concur To Win Bonanza Prizes

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz today has published answers for July 6, 2021. Flipkart has introduced a wide variety of quiz sections allowing the users to grab exciting prizes. The general knowledge section of Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz instructs the user to answer all the questions correctly and win a chance to grab different rewards and benefits the user with exciting offers that can be used for shopping and extra credits. Users not only bag prizes but also improve their general knowledge. Why not try your luck and win amazing prizes and offer every day. Exciting offers, Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers Super coins and discount vouchers are awaiting. The Flipkart Quiz started on July 6 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through July 6 at 11:59 PM IST.

Essentials for Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz

To participate in the daily quiz, One must fulfil the following criteria:

Participants must be at least 18 years of age or above

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day so try your luck daily to win prizes

Try and concur the quiz daily

How to get started with the Daily quiz

Start playing with the following simple steps:

Download the Flipkart app using the google play store

Launch the Flipkart app

Click on menu > Flipkart game zone > click on Daily Trivia Quiz

Get started

quiz takes place daily

Time For Daily Trivia Quiz Answers for July 6

Which film had a character by the name of ‘Langda Tyagi’ played by Saif Ali Khan?

ans: Omkara

2. Suneo, Gian and Shizuka feature in which of these animes?

ans: Doraemon

3. Who was awarded the first Dada Saheb Phalke Award in 1969?

ans: Devika Rani

4. Montague and Capulet are the last names of which fictional couple?

ans: Romeo and Juliet

5. Which Indian state’s film industry goes by the name of a fragrant, pious wood?

ans: Karnataka

The questions are simple and interesting and lucky winners answering all the questions correctly will get a chance to win bonanza prizes, Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers Super Coins and Discount vouchers. Hurry and concur with your Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Today. The first 50,000 participants will be eligible for the GK quiz price.