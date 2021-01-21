Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers January 21, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on January 21 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through January 21 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – January 21, 2021

Question 1) On which day of the week was Mangalyaan launched?

Answer 1: Tuesday

Question 2) Tellicherry Black and Malabar Black are variants of which condiment?

Answer 2: Pepper

Question 3) The officers of which of these organisations were once called Kaoboys?

Answer 3: RAW

Question 4) Which e-commerce company has launched an internet browser called ‘Internet’?

Answer 4: Amazon

Question 5) Where was India’s first garbage festival ‘Kachra Mahotsav’ held in January 2018?

Answer 5: Raipur

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.

