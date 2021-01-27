Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers January 27, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Quick links:
Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on January 27 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through January 27 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
Q1. The Fictional Thumbelina is born From the Seed of Which Grain?
Ans - Barleycorn
Q2. By What Name Do We Better Know Rhytidectomy?
Ans - Facelift
Q3. Which Of These Fish Has an Average Lifespan Of 140 Years?
Ans - Rougheye Rockfish
Q4. What Identity Was Assume By Dr. Kalam During Operation Shakti?
Ans - Major Gen Pritviraj
Q5. Which Is the Following Indian City is not called ‘Venice Of The East’?
Ans - Shilong
