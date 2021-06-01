Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers June 1, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on June 1 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through June 1 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – June 1, 2021

Q1. Which of these tennis tournaments is alternatively known as Roland Garros?

French Open

Q2. In which sport is the term putting used?

Golf

Q3. In which country do first-class teams compete for the Plunkett Shield?

New Zealand

Q4. Which English Premier League football club’s home ground is the Emirates stadium?

Arsenal

Q5. Which Englishman took 19 wickets in a 1956 Test against Australia?

Jim Laker

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: