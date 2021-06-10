Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers June 10, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on June 10 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through June 10 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – June 10, 2021

1. Which of these indian batsmen is present in the top 10 of the T20 batsmen rankings

Answer – Kl Rahul

2. Who became the first Indian to slam 400 sixes in international cricket

Answer – Rohit Sharma

3. Who was recently reappointed as Afghanistan cricket team captain in all formats

Answer – Asghar Afghan

4. Which actor recently became the brand ambassador of national anti doping agency

Answer – Suniel shetty

5. Who reclaimed his ibf wba and wbo heavyweight title by defeating Andy ruiz jr

Answer – Anthony Joshua

