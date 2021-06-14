Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers June 14, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The quiz is available under the Games zone section on Flipkart app. Each question has four options to choose the correct answer from. Continue reading the article to know the Flipkart Quiz Answers for June 14, 2021.

Flipkart Daily Trivia Answers

Which is the world’s oldest national broadcasting organisation? BBC

Which country has the largest immigrant population in the world in absolute numbers? USA

Which deity in Hindu mythology maintains a register called Agra Sandhani? Chitragupta

Which monument served as the final refuge for Bahadur Shah Zafar during the 1857 Mutiny? Humayun’s Tomb

In which country is the Rub’ at Khali, the largest uninterrupted sand desert in the world? Saudi Arabia



Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

IMAGE: Flipkart