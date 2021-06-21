Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers June 21, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on June 21 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through June 21 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – June 21, 2021

1) Who directed the Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao starring film Vivah?

Ans : Sooraj Barjatya

2) Kya kare kya na kare, Yaaro sun lo zara and Hai rama are songs from which iconic film?

Ans : Rangeela

3) Galli Galli Sim Sim’ is a Hindi adaptation of which popular English show?

Ans : Sesame Street

4) Who won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2017 for Kapoor and

Sons?

Ans : Rishi Kapoor

5) Which of these directors did not direct their son’s debut film?

Ans : Sunil Dutt

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: