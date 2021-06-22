Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers June 22, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on June 22 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through June 22 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – June 22, 2021

1. Which is the most mobile and powerful piece in chess?

Answer – Queen

2. What is the nickname of zimbabwe’s national men’s cricket team

Answer – Chevrons

3. Against which team did India record their highest successful t20 run chase

Answer – West Indies

4.Which is the only club this season to win all their group games in UEFA Championship league

Answer – Bayern Munich

5.To which country does former world number one tennis player Caroline Wozniacki belong

Answer – Denmark

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: