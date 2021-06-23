Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers June 23, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on June 23 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through June 23 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – June 23, 2021

1. Who among these made a special appearance in the film zero

Answer – R. Madhavan

2. From 2009 to 2014 who served as the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha

Answer – Arun Jaitley

3. Airports Authority of India appointed Taniya Sanyal as its first woman

Answer – Firefighter

4. Sharanya Manivannans novel the queen of jasmine country is about which poet?

Answer – Andal

5. Soap operas get their names from which company originally sponsoring such programs

Answer – Procter and Gamble

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: