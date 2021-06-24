Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers June 24, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on June 24 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through June 24 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – June 24, 2021

1) Who played the role of Rustom Billimoria in the 2017 film Rangoon?

Ans : Saif Ali Khan

2) In whose honour did Pandit Ravi Shankar compose the Raga Mohankauns?

Ans : Mahatma Gandhi

3) Which band released the iconic album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band?

Ans : The Beatles

4) Courteney Cox was offered which part before she played Monica in the TV show Friends?

Ans : Rachel

5) Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite

Ans : Akshay Kumar

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: