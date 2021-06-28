Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers June 28, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on June 28 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through June 28 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – June 28, 2021

1) How many pawns does each player have in chess?

Ans : Eight

2) For which cricket team did cricketers nicknamed Big Bird, Super Cat, and Whispering Death play?

Ans : West Indies

3) Which cricketer recently married South Indian actress Ashrita Shetty?

Ans : Manish Pandey

4) Who is the only Indian to score more than 300 runs in four consecutive Test series?

Ans : Gautam Gambhir

5) Which of these neighbouring countries of India has won an individual Olympic medal?

Ans : Pakistan

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: