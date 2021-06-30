Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers June 30, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on June 30 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through June 30 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?
To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
- Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device
- Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app
- Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’
Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – June 30, 2021
Staring irrfan khan which film was a biopic on a 7 time national steeplechase champion
Answer – Paan singh tomar
Who replaced navjot sing sidhu in the kapil sharma show
Answer – Archana purana singh
Arun govil and deepika chkhalia were the lead pair if which iconic tv show
Answer – Ramayana
Who wins the titlte of best student in the film student if the year
Answer – Vishal shekar
Who acted as the boxer apollo creed in the Rocky film series
Answer – Carl weathers
Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
- Participant must be at least 18 years of age
- Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account
- The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform
- The contest will run every day
- Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.
- Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.