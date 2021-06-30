Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers June 30, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on June 30 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through June 30 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – June 30, 2021

Staring irrfan khan which film was a biopic on a 7 time national steeplechase champion

Answer – Paan singh tomar

Who replaced navjot sing sidhu in the kapil sharma show

Answer – Archana purana singh

Arun govil and deepika chkhalia were the lead pair if which iconic tv show

Answer – Ramayana

Who wins the titlte of best student in the film student if the year

Answer – Vishal shekar

Who acted as the boxer apollo creed in the Rocky film series

Answer – Carl weathers

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: