Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers March 10, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on March 10 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through March 10 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – March 10, 2021

Q – 1) Which artist painted the famous 1870 portrait of Shakuntala?

Answer : Raja Ravi Verma

Q – 2) Syndicate Bank has which of these animals in its logo

Answer : Dog

Q – 3) Which of these elements has the highest melting point?

Answer : Platinum

Q – 4) Who released the popular album Aafreen in 1986?

Answer : Pankaj Udhas

Q – 5) In 1986, which of these companies launched its own clothing line?

Answer : Apple

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: