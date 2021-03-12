Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers March 12, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on March 12 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through March 12 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – March 12, 2021

Q – 1) Who is the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in an ODI?

Answer : Chetan Sharma

Q – 2) Which country’s prime minister attended the first day-night Test match played in India?

Answer : Bangladesh

Q – 3) Who has become the first bowler to concede over 200 runs in an innings thrice in Tests?

Answer : Yasir Shah

Q – 4) Who recently became the youngest cricketer to debut on Australian soil?

Answer : Naseem Shah

Q – 5) Which company manufactured the pink ball used for India’s first-ever Day-Night Test?

Answer : SG

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: