Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers March 17, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on March 17 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through March 17 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – March 17, 2021

Q – 1) In 3 Idiots, R. Madhavan’s Character Wants To Be A __ Instead Of An Engineer.

Answer : Photographer

Q – 2) In Which Ghanta Awards Worst Film Of The Year Did Saif Play A Triple Role?

Answer : Humshakals

Q – 3) For Which Film Did Leonardo DiCaprio Win His First Academy Award?

Answer : The Revenant

Q – 4) Who Among These Actors Made His Bollywood Debut In ‘Godmother’?

Answer : Sharman Joshi

Q – 5) Amitabh Bachchan Has Not Sung Which Of These Holi Songs?

Answer : Holi ke din: Sholay

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: