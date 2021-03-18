Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers March 18, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on March 18 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through March 18 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – March 18, 2021

1) Which Indian was named the ICC Emerging Player of the Year at the 2018 ICC Awards?

Ans : Rishabh Pant

2) With which team did Pele begin his club career in 1956?

Ans : Santos

3) Which New Zealand spinner is the spin bowling coach of Bangladesh since July 2019?

Ans : Daniel Vettori

4) Who won a gold in the 10m air pistol in the ISSF World Cup 2019 in Putian, China?

Ans : elavenil valarivan

5) In which country was the world’s oldest golf organization was formed in 1744?

Ans : Scotland

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: