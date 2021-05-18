Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers May 18, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on May 18 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through May 18 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – May 18, 2021

1) WHich of these Khans was not a part of a film Kal Ho Naa Ho?

Salman Khan

2) Don draper is a an iconic character from which of these TV shows?

Mad Men

3) The logo of which of these companies depicts San Francisco’s golden gate?

Cisco

4) Which of these personalities received the Bharat Ratna Award the earliest?

Indira Gandhi

5) What software was acquired by microsoft for $14 million in 1987?

PowerPoint

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: