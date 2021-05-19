Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers May 19, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on May 19 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through May 19 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – May 19, 2021

1) Ishq bina, Nahin saamne and Ramta jogi are all memorable songs from which film?

Taal

2) Which dance reality show is telecasted on Zee TV since 2009?

Dance India Dance

3) Which film’s name is a slang used for traveler’s dysentery in north India

Delly Belly

4) The director of which of these films has also directed the 2nd season of “sacred games’?

Masaan

5) Which was the first Indian TV show to complete 1000 episodes on air?

Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: