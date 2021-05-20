Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers May 20, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on May 20 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through May 20 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – May 20, 2021

1) Which country has won the most under-19 cricket world cups?

Answer – India

2) Which all-rounder is the captain of the West indies ODI and T20I team?

Answer – Kieron Pollard

3) Which ISL team was recently acquired by the world’s most valuable football group?

Answer – Mumbai City FC

4) Who became the first player to score against 34 clubs in Champions League?

Answer – Lionel Messi

5) Which country ended 2019 as FIFA’s top-ranked team with 1765 points?

Answer – Belgium

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

