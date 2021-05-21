Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers May 21, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on May 21 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through May 21 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – May 21, 2021

The DGP is the highest ranking_ in India’s states and union Territories

Answer – Police officer

Which of these Nobel prize was not established by Alfred Nobel in his will

Answer – Economics

Which country accounted for about 50% of global app download in 2018

Answer – China

Which of these voice assistants has a computer generated voice

Answer – Alexa

Who among these journalist has not been awarded the Padma Shri award

Answer – Arnab Goswami

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: