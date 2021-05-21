Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers May 21, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on May 21 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through May 21 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?
To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
- Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device
- Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app
- Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’
Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – May 21, 2021
The DGP is the highest ranking_ in India’s states and union Territories
Answer – Police officer
Which of these Nobel prize was not established by Alfred Nobel in his will
Answer – Economics
Which country accounted for about 50% of global app download in 2018
Answer – China
Which of these voice assistants has a computer generated voice
Answer – Alexa
Who among these journalist has not been awarded the Padma Shri award
Answer – Arnab Goswami
Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
- Participant must be at least 18 years of age
- Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account
- The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform
- The contest will run every day
- Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.
