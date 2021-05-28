Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers May 28, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on May 28 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through May 28 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – May 28, 2021

Q1. Who among these made their Bollywood debut in 1991 in the film ‘Prem Qaidi’?

Ans - Karisma Kapoor

Q2. Life was like a box of ____ is a famous dialogue from Forrest Gump.

Ans - Chocolates

Q3. The iconic song ‘I Just Called to Say I Love You’ was composed by which singer?

Ans - Stevie Wonder

Q4. Complete the name of this Alia Bhatt film- Kapoor & Sons (Since ____)

Ans - 1921

Q5. Based on Michael Punke’s novel of the same name, Alejandro Inarritu directed the film

Ans - The Revenant

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: