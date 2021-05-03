Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers May 3, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on May 3 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through May 3 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – May 3, 2021

1 Which Delhi capitals player has hit the most number of 4s in the IPL

Answer – Shikhar Dhawan

2. Which of these brands has never been the title sponsor of IPL

Answer – Coca cola

3. Identify this former Indian cricketer who is currently the assistant coach of Delhi capitals

Answer – Pravin Amre

4. Who among these has played more than 200 matches in the IPL

Answer – Dinesh Karthik

5. Which umpire has officiated the most number of IPL matches

Answer – Sundaram Ravi

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: