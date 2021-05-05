Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers May 5, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on May 5 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through May 5 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – May 5, 2021

1. The name sunrisers is used by a team from which of these cities

Answer – Hyderabad

2. Which franchise is jointly owned by the GMR group and the jsw group

Answer – Delhi capitals

3. Who among these has taken the most wickets in the IPL

Answer ,- Lasith Malinga

4. The theme song of which team is the whistle podu

Answer – Chennai super kings

5. Who is the oldest player to have played in the IPL

Answer – Brad hogg

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: