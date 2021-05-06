Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers May 6, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on May 6 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through May 6 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – May 6, 2021

1. Which of these IPL team has been captained by Gautam Gambhir

Answer – Kolkata knight riders

2. Recently Kane Williamson replaced which player as the captain of sunrisers Hyderabad

Answer – David Warner

3. Which defunct IPL team has won an IPL title

Answer – Deccan chargers

4. Royal challengers Bangalore defeated which team by the margin of 1 run in the IPL 2021 season

Answer – Delhi capitals

5. Who among these has only played for only one IPL team in their career

Answer – Rishabh Pant

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: