Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers May 7, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on May 7 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through May 7 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – May 7, 2021

1. An Indian is not the captain of which IPL team

Answer – Kolkata knight riders

2. Virat Kohli was adjudged player of the series in which IPL season

Answer – 2016

3. Identify this IPL umpire

Answer – Chettithody Shamsuddin

4. The first-ever IPL hat trick was taken from the bowler from which country

Answer – India

5. Former India cricketer Lal Chand Rajput was the first-ever coach of which IPL team

Answer – Mumbai Indians

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: