Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers November 15, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on November 15 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through November 15 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest. So, let's check out all the Flipkart quiz answers

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Quiz’ banner.

Flipkart Daily Trivia answers – November 15, 2020

Question 1. The 4th part of which of these films released in October 2019?

Answer: Housefull

Question 2. Which actress made her Bollywood debut at 16 with the 1973 hit film ‘Bobby’?

Answer: Dimple Kapadia

Question 3. Which 2006 animated movie is about a penguin called ‘Mumble’ who likes dancing?

Answer: Happy Feet

Question 4. Who played Deepika’s father in the film ‘Piku’ and won a National Award for it?

Answer: Amitabh Bachchan

Question 5. Who made his web series debut with the lead role in a Zee5 series ‘Abhay’?

Answer: Kunal Khemu

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.

Image credits: Flipkart