Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers November 26, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on November 26 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through November 26 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Flipkart Daily Trivia Banner’.

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – November 26, 2020

Q1. Which video game character rescues princess peach from villain bowser

Ans - Super Mario

Q2. Which of these states doesn't have any seaport

Ans - Chattisgarh

Q3. Which country has the Gulf rupee as its official currency 1961

Ans - Kuwait

Q4. Under construction since 1882, where is the Church Sagrada Familia located

Ans - Barcelona

Q5. What is the device used to measure the speed of an aircraft

Ans - Pitot Tube

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.

