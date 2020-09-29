Flipkart Fake Or Not Answers For Sept 29, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of true or false questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers, or super coins. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on September 29 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 29 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
To participate in the Flipkart Fake Or Not answers quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app and sign in to your account.
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Flipkart Fake Or Not answers’.
Question 1. Frequently cracking your knuckles can cause arthritis
Answer: Fake
Question 2. Ministry of Corporate Affairs to give laptops to students for ₹3500
Answer: Fake
Question 3. Pluto’s highest mountain ranges are named after Tenzing Norgay & Edmund Hillary
Answer: Not Fake
Question 4. Amrish Puri has acted in a Steven Spielberg movie
Answer: Not Fake
Question 5. A bar in Delhi sells fresh air to people
Answer: Not Fake
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
