Flipkart Fake Or Not Answers July 1, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Image Credits: Flipkart App
E-commerce giant Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz where users have a chance to win exciting prizes by answering a bunch of questions. The questionnaire is based on general knowledge in a true or false format. If users get all the answers right, then they have a chance to win free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on Flipkart. Users have a chance to win these prizes daily, so they can try their luck to improve their chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on July 1 at 12:00 AM IST and will run till 11:59 PM IST, which means that users can still participate in the contest.
Q1) Priyanka Chopra Jonas has released a hair care brand.
Answer- Not Fake
Q2) Thiruvalluvar whose statue stands off the coast of Kanyakumari was an ancient surgeon.
Answer - Fake
Q3) Milkha Singh's wife Nirmal Saini was the captain of the Indian basketball team.
Answer - Fake
