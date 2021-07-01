Flipkart Fake Or Not Answers July 1, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

E-commerce giant Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz where users have a chance to win exciting prizes by answering a bunch of questions. The questionnaire is based on general knowledge in a true or false format. If users get all the answers right, then they have a chance to win free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on Flipkart. Users have a chance to win these prizes daily, so they can try their luck to improve their chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on July 1 at 12:00 AM IST and will run till 11:59 PM IST, which means that users can still participate in the contest.

Flipkart Fake Or Not answers Prize

1 Mivi Bluetooth Headset for 1 winner

Rs 1000 & Rs 50 Flipkart Gift Voucher for 520 winners

SuperCoins for remaining winners

How to play the Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps -

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Fake or Not?’.

Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz answers – July 1, 2021

Q1) Priyanka Chopra Jonas has released a hair care brand.

Answer- Not Fake

Q2) Thiruvalluvar whose statue stands off the coast of Kanyakumari was an ancient surgeon.

Answer - Fake

Q3) Milkha Singh's wife Nirmal Saini was the captain of the Indian basketball team.

Answer - Fake

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements -