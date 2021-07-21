Flipkart Fake Or Not Answers July 21, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Quick links:
Credits: Shutterstock
Popular e-commerce platform Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of true or false questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free gadgets, vouchers, and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on July 21 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through July 21 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps -
1. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was directed by Kangana Ranaut?
Answer: Not Fake
2.Humans and Dinosaurs walked the earth at the same time?
Answer: Fake
3. Emoji is a Japanese word?
Answer: Not Fake