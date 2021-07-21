Flipkart Fake Or Not Answers July 21, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Popular e-commerce platform Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of true or false questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free gadgets, vouchers, and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on July 21 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through July 21 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

Flipkart Fake Or Not answers Prize

Redmi Bluetooth headset (1 winner)

Rs 100 Flipkart Gift Voucher (For 10 winners)

Supercoins (For remaining winners)

How to play the Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps -

Download Flipkart mobile app from Google Play Store or App Store.

Log into the app using your existing account or create a new account.

After you log in, click on the games section at the bottom bar.

Scroll down to Fake or Note Fake.

Click on the image to enter the contest.

Now, you will see two big buttons marked as “My Rewards” and “Play”.

Click on “Play” to start the Fake or Not quiz.

Next, you will have to watch a short video and answer the three questions correctly.

You have a time limit of few seconds to answer the question.

You are also provided with a magic eraser to correct the answer to one question.

At the end of the show, click on Check my performance.

Here, you will be able to unlock the rewards and collect your winnings.

Flipkart Fake or Not questions and answers - July 21

1. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was directed by Kangana Ranaut?

Answer: Not Fake

2.Humans and Dinosaurs walked the earth at the same time?

Answer: Fake

3. Emoji is a Japanese word?

Answer: Not Fake