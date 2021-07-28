Flipkart Fake Or Not Answers July 28, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with another season of Flipkart Fake or Not Quiz. The quiz is conducted in a video format, wherein the participants have to watch a video and recognize fake and true information in it. There are a total of 3 questions, and as soon as the questions are asked in the video, a user has to answer them by tapping on a 'fake' or 'not fake' button on their screens. Each participant has a total time of 10 seconds to punch in the answers. Keep reading for Flipkart Fake or Not quiz answers.

Flipkart Fake or Not Quiz

The Flipkart Fake or Not Quiz consists of three questions related to general trivia, which are asked in a video-show format. The host asks a question, followed by an on-screen timer of 10 seconds within which a participant has to tell whether the fact stated by the host is fake or not fake. Today's rewards for the winner of the quiz are Supercoins for every participant, Rs. 100 Flipkart Gift Voucher for 10 winners and a Mivi Bluetooth Headset for 1 winner. The questions refresh every day, and hence one can try for the mega prize daily.

How to play the Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz?

Download Flipkart mobile app from Google Play Store or App Store.

Log in to the app using your existing account or create a new account.

After you log in, go to the hamburger menu at the top left of the screen

Tap on 'More on Flipkart'

Among the options that appear, click on 'Game Zone'

Scroll down to Fake or Note Fake.

Click on the image to enter the contest.

Now, you will see two big buttons marked as “My Rewards” and “Play”.

Click on “Play” to start the Fake or Not quiz.

Next, you will have to watch a short video and answer the three questions correctly.

You have a time limit of few seconds to answer the question.

You are also provided with a magic eraser to correct the answer to one question.

At the end of the show, click on Check my performance.

Here, you will be able to unlock the rewards and collect your winnings.

Flipkart Fake or Not Quiz Answers for July 28, 2021

Q1. Tigers are the largest of all wild cats

Answer: Not Fake

Q2. Black pepper was earlier used to pay rent and taxes.

Answer: Not Fake

Q3. First case of Zika virus found in Maharashtra

Answer: Fake

