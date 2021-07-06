Flipkart Fake Or Not Answers July 6, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Quick links:
IMAGE: FLIPKART APP
Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of true or false questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on July 6 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through July 6 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
50 Rs 3000 gift vouchers
1000 Rs 100 gift vouchers
Super coins
To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps -
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.
Question 1: Silverfish is a type of fish
Answer: Fake
Question 2: Katrina Kaif was born in London
Answer: Fake
Question 3: Plant can communicate through their roots
Answer: Not Fake