Flipkart Fake Or Not Answers March 18, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of true or false questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on March 18 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through March 18 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

Flipkart Fake Or Not answers Prize

50 Rs 3000 gift vouchers

1000 Rs 100 gift vouchers

Super coins

How to play the Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps -

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz answers – March 18, 2021

Q1) On William Shakespear’s birthday i.e, on 21st March World Poetry day is celebrated

Ans- FAKE

Q2) 2 Out of four Kumbh Melas are conducted on the banks of Ganga

Ans- NOT FAKE

Q3) The first ever product to be sold on Flipkart was a mobile phone

Ans- FAKE

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements -