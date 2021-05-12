Flipkart Fake Or Not Answers May 12, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of true or false questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on May 12 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through May 12 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

50 Rs 3000 gift vouchers

1000 Rs 100 gift vouchers

Super coins

How to play the Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps -

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz answers – May 12, 2021

Q – 1) Can COVID-19 Vaccine cause infertility in women?

Answer 1 : Fake

Q – 2) Women should not get vaccinated before or after five days of menstruation.

Answer 2 : Fake

Q – 3) People who have been infected by COVID-19 do not need to take the vaccine.

Answer 3 : Fake

