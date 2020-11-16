Flipkart Fake Or Not Answers November 15, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Quick links:
Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of true or false questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on November 15 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through November 15 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Fake Or Not’ banner
Question 1. Mukesh Ambani's Antilla is the world's most expensive private residence.
Answer: Not fake
Question 2. Indira Gandhi was the first woman prime minister of a country in the world.
Answer: Fake
Question 3. Samsung paid 1 billion dollars to Apple.
Answer: Fake
Question 4. Hanuman and Bhim have the same father.
Answer: Not fake
Question 5. Women were not allowed to run marathons.
Answer: Not fake
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
