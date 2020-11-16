Flipkart Fake Or Not Answers November 15, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of true or false questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on November 15 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through November 15 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

Flipkart Fake Or Not answers Prize

50 Rs 3000 gift vouchers

1000 Rs 100 gift vouchers

Super coins

How to play the Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Fake Or Not’ banner

Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz answers – November 15, 2020

Question 1. Mukesh Ambani's Antilla is the world's most expensive private residence.

Answer: Not fake

Question 2. Indira Gandhi was the first woman prime minister of a country in the world.

Answer: Fake

Question 3. Samsung paid 1 billion dollars to Apple.

Answer: Fake

Question 4. Hanuman and Bhim have the same father.

Answer: Not fake

Question 5. Women were not allowed to run marathons.

Answer: Not fake

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.

Image credits: Flipkart