Flipkart Fake Or Not Answers November 25, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of true or false questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on November 1 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through November 1 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
Q1. 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ is the most expensive film produced in India.
Ans: FAKE
Q2. Identical twins have the same fingerprints.
Ans: FAKE
Q3. Snake charming is illegal in India.
Ans: NOT FAKE
Q4. Mercury the planet closest to the Sun is also the hottest planet.
Ans: FAKE
Q5. Till October 2020 all the Hing/Asafoetida that was sold in India was imported from other countries.
Ans: NOT FAKE
