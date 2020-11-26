Flipkart Fake Or Not Answers November 26, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Quick links:
Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of true or false questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on November 26 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through November 26 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
Q1. The longest speech ever given at the United Nations is by an Indian
Ans - NOT FAKE
Q2. Constitution Day in India is celebrated on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birthday
Ans - FAKE
Q3. India’s largest river island is in the river Ganga
Ans - FAKE
Q4. The Olympic Games were originally a religious event
Ans - NOT FAKE
Q5. There is a bodily condition where you cannot hear male voices
Ans - NOT FAKE
