Flipkart Fake Or Not Answers November 30, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of true or false questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on November 30 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through November 30 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
Q1. India has the longest network of roads by length.
Ans: FAKE
Q2. Lalu Prasad’s son was a player of an IPL team.
Ans: NOT FAKE
Q3. Jeans were originally made for miners.
Ans: NOT FAKE
Q4. Android phones respond to Harry Potter spells.
Ans: NOT FAKE
Q5. The sale of cigarettes without its packet is banned in Maharashtra.
Ans: NOT FAKE
